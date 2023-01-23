Dustin Nelson in
Tech/Software Engineering career outlook 2023
As someone getting ready to switch from the film industry to software engineering. Will there be an impact in 2-3 years with these layoffs? From what I read, the tech companies were hiring as they did during the pandemic and the layoffs were a correction now that everyone is back in the office. What are your thoughts and opinions on the future job outlook?
1
1205
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
You could look historically at the dot-com bubble. Eventually, I anticipate it leveling out. How long it'll take is anyone's guess, but I would imagine the layoffs and impact will last at least through this year and eventually level out to find more activity. I'm not a finance expert or anything though, so take my word with a grain of salt.
1
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482