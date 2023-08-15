What's my chance for jumping ship?

I'm extremely unhappy with my current team at LinkedIn but can't transfer internally, so jumping ship is the only way out. I have 4 yoe at well known techs like Google or LinkedIn, and I'm aiming just for SDE2 position and ~300k TC. What's my chance?

I've just heard many horror stories like Google/Facebook 5-yoe seniors can't get an offer after being laid off for 5 months, so I'm doubting if I should start leetcoding or just continue tolerating my current team.

Thanks for any advice or info share!