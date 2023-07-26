How to prioritize your work better. Here's how:

When we’re busy, we panic. We simply focus on the most time-critical task.





But that’s not always the right thing to do.





The problem? The most time-critical task is not always the most important task.





Here’s what I do…





Imagine you have a 2x2 matrix. On the vertical axis is “importance”, and on the horizontal axis is “urgency”. That’s the Eisenhower Matrix.





So the four quadrants are:





Not important and not urgent

Not important and urgent

Important and not urgent

Important and urgent





Let's run through each of the quadrants individually...





Not important and not urgent





These tasks are best described as time-wasting activities.





The trap here? Doing "busy work" makes you feel like you're being productive, even though you're not.





You know it. I know it. You should DELETE these tasks.





Not important and urgent





You feel obligated to complete these tasks but they don't move you closer to your goals.





The trap here? Human psychology incorrectly favors urgent tasks over more important tasks.





These tasks are not productive, so you should DELEGATE these tasks.





Important and not urgent





These tasks help you achieve an important goal but they have no deadline.





The trap here? You will "do them later" but never get around to doing them.





But these tasks are important, so you should SCHEDULE these tasks.





Important and urgent





These tasks require you to act quickly and they are important to achieve your goals.





The trap here? Well, there really isn't one...





You should immediately DO these tasks.







