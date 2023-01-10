algoheuristic in
What's the quickest way to get up to speed on the latest in AI / ML as a frontend engineer?
Does anyone have any resources to start diving into projects and learning about how to use AI generally. I'm technical, but haven't ever done anything with AI, so I want to develop a stronger understanding of it and mess around with some example projects to get my feet wet.
zuhayeerFounder at Levels.fyi
Check out Fast.ai's course, it's the de facto starting guide for those who are already technical. A lot of AI builders on Twitter have endorsed it as well: https://course.fast.ai/
aDyy4JIDHeAVFkdCN9Data Scientist at Innovaccer
As a data scientist myself, I wouldn't recommend starting from fast.ai it's follows a very reductionist approach
