App Sec Engineer - Referall
AARP is seeking an Application Security Engineer
Responsibilities include establishing technical roadmaps, ensuring robust integration, data security, providing crucial technical leadership, troubleshooting issues, and fostering innovation.
This is a TELEWORK Position
AARP provides:
-A highly competitive salary, ranging from $144,000 to $168,000 per annum for this position
-Benefits package including 401(k), 100% company-funded pension plan, health, dental, vision plans, life insurance, paid time off, performance-based and peer-based recognition, tuition reimbursement, and more!
I'll be providing an internal referal link if you're interested!
