App Sec Engineer - Referall

AARP is seeking an Application Security Engineer 

Responsibilities include establishing technical roadmaps, ensuring robust integration, data security, providing crucial technical leadership, troubleshooting issues, and fostering innovation.

This is a TELEWORK Position 
 
AARP provides:

-A highly competitive salary, ranging from $144,000 to $168,000 per annum for this position

-Benefits package including 401(k), 100% company-funded pension plan, health, dental, vision plans, life insurance, paid time off, performance-based and peer-based recognition, tuition reimbursement, and more!

I'll be providing an internal referal link if you're interested! 
