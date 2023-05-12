Kunal in
What are the inside benefits Apple software engineer working in Apple Park or their headquarters in Cupertino CA get
What are the insights benefits as Apple don't allow their employees to talk openly about that also there is not a single video on a day in the life of a apple employee
19g615l1czpwv5Software Engineer
No real benefits. You still have to pay for food and you get a few discounts for products once a year but nothing special. The reason you don’t see many videos is because it’s not allowed to record in some of the building leading to instant firing.
KunalsweSoftware Engineer
Why that so apple has so less benefit comparing to the other companies
