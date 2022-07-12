BrooklynBroke in
Low performers gone from Facebook
According to Marky Mark, if you are a low performer at Facebook, you will lose your job. Ouch. Or if your manager doesn't like you.
Anyone from Facebook/Meta care to comment? If you know someone who could be on the chopping block, maybe he or she is your friend and contributes to your life in other ways aside from work. If they leave, will you leave?
https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2022/07/11/facebook-tells-low-performers-to-go/
JxonInaie4Software Engineer
They are making themselves the worst place to work with this kind of behavior if you ask me. Rise and grind or gtfo culture is 👎
9
maojeb2iwn8wFull-Stack Software Engineer
Guaranteed burnout. But yunno, some people are okay with that because the 💰 is good.
6
