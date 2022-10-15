Steve360 in
Bootcamp graduate, w/ Associates degree
Are companies hiring bootcamp graduates, i have completed a bootcamp from a top university And have a few projects to show case, is it realistic to try and find opportunities.
bvb535Software Engineer at Workday
It’s gonna be tough bro. Job markets not where it used to be. I’m a full blown full time SDE and got denied a new grad spot at various companies myself as I’m graduating this semester from a major Uni.
1
