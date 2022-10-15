Steve360 in  
Frontend Software Engineer  

Bootcamp graduate, w/ Associates degree

Are companies hiring bootcamp graduates, i have completed a bootcamp from a top university And have a few projects to show case, is it realistic to try and find opportunities.
8
2962
bvb535Software Engineer at Workday 
It’s gonna be tough bro. Job markets not where it used to be. I’m a full blown full time SDE and got denied a new grad spot at various companies myself as I’m graduating this semester from a major Uni.
1

