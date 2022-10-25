Contract-to-hire pipeline more common?

It feels like a lot more companies are open to contract roles after which they'll determine whether you're a good fit at the company for a full time role. I've noticed this particularly with several startups I interviewed with. They were okay with part time contracting at a very generous $250 / hr rate.





It seems like a pretty good model to me, both the candidate and the company gets to see if they get a long and enjoy each other's work. When there is a strong match, converting to a full time role is easy and you both are actually excited bet. No longer a blind bet. You also don't have to promise equity to someone who just looked good on paper. Actual work completed is worth way more than any interview.