Should cover letters be written individually for each company? Or should one use a template?
I feel like writing a different one each application takes too much for something that’s unlikely to accepted. Is there any way to make them individualized but also without taking too much time?
Cover letters are thing of the past.
A lot of applications either require them or have an option to attach them
