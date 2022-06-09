19g615l464eu1m in
Spotify TC
Interviewing with Spotify atm.
Looking at the levels info, it looks like
Software Engineer I offers go above ~170k TC and SWE II goes for above ~200k TC in the year of 2022.
Are these accurate? I know Spotify has a historically low TC compared to other conpanies
#spotify #swe
Cross referencing other sources, those numbers look about right. Don't forget about benefits and culture though. As a parent, their parental leave is sick- 6 months leave. Pretty unreal when the avg is usuallt just 4 weeks. Pretty sure someone also said they give a meal stipend lol.
6 months? I'd have a kid yearly.
