Didn’t do well in Amazon Bar Raiser round

Hey folks, I have finished my SDE2 interview today. Out of four rounds three rounds went pretty well. I felt that I have satisfied the interviewers, but bar raiser round didn’t go pretty well.





He asked me a coding question I proposed the brute force solution. He asked me if that will work, I mentioned that it will work but will exceed the time limit.





He then asked me for an optimized solution, I couldn’t come up with it.





Overall time was done. It was left with sudo code only. I didn’t even get a chance to write a brute force solution. I asked him that there is 5 minutes left can I go ahead and implement brute force solution. He mentioned that he got what he wanted from my approaches and went ahead and moved on to next session.





I was also mentioned that they are not hiring SDE1.





what do you guys think? Do I still have any chance here?





Update: got selected for the sde2 position. Recruiter has mentioned that I've raised the bar.