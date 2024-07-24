vineethreddy nalla in
Didn’t do well in Amazon Bar Raiser round
Hey folks, I have finished my SDE2 interview today. Out of four rounds three rounds went pretty well. I felt that I have satisfied the interviewers, but bar raiser round didn’t go pretty well.
He asked me a coding question I proposed the brute force solution. He asked me if that will work, I mentioned that it will work but will exceed the time limit.
He then asked me for an optimized solution, I couldn’t come up with it.
Overall time was done. It was left with sudo code only. I didn’t even get a chance to write a brute force solution. I asked him that there is 5 minutes left can I go ahead and implement brute force solution. He mentioned that he got what he wanted from my approaches and went ahead and moved on to next session.
I was also mentioned that they are not hiring SDE1.
what do you guys think? Do I still have any chance here?
Update: got selected for the sde2 position. Recruiter has mentioned that I've raised the bar.
Ultimately it doesn’t change your next step, which is to keep moving forward. If you get it and have another offer, it will only help. If you don’t get it and have another offer, you will have that offer to go with.
It’s all a numbers game and the biggest mistake would be to stop taking attempts.