Which level to apply?

Hi everyone, I graduated sometime in 2020 comp sci and had to take a break in late 2021 due to personal/family reasons and now I'm looking a way back to my career but it's really hard atm. I grinded leetcode real hard but it's impossible to get interviews, like I'm trying for 3 months now. There are tons of new grad postings but I'm unable to apply new grad job postings since they are looking for recent grad or upcoming graduates and most of the other job posts are 2+ yoe. It's like I'm in a loophole. Is it okey if I apply to new grad job posts since I have 1 yoe? Hiring slowdowns/freezes makes things harder. I'm in US btw. What is the reason they are looking for recent grads or upcoming grads?

Any response/advice is appreciated.