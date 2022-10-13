UEmployed in
Which level to apply?
Hi everyone, I graduated sometime in 2020 comp sci and had to take a break in late 2021 due to personal/family reasons and now I'm looking a way back to my career but it's really hard atm. I grinded leetcode real hard but it's impossible to get interviews, like I'm trying for 3 months now. There are tons of new grad postings but I'm unable to apply new grad job postings since they are looking for recent grad or upcoming graduates and most of the other job posts are 2+ yoe. It's like I'm in a loophole. Is it okey if I apply to new grad job posts since I have 1 yoe? Hiring slowdowns/freezes makes things harder. I'm in US btw. What is the reason they are looking for recent grads or upcoming grads?
Any response/advice is appreciated.
You have to give it a shot. One of my friends who had 0 exp at that time applied to a job which required 2 yrs of exp and got it. I feel that it highly depends on the skillset you have and what they are looking for. If you are having a tough time getting an interview you should ask others for referrals that will definitely help.
Thanks for the advice. That is what I'm doing at the moment. My first job was the same as your friend. I was spamming to job applications and got the mid level engineering job which had good pay instead of new grad job. Would my application for new grad job posts be rejection right away when they see 2020 graduation date or or would they firstly check skillset?
