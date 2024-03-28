Working towards severance

I have been working at a big healthcare insurance firm for the past 4+ years as a PM. Since last year July, i have had no work given to me due to the project funding cut down. Initially I assumed I will be fired soon but they have kept me on the payroll for some reason. Whenever I asked for work, my manager said someone will reach out to me. Fast forward to last month, when it was review time, my manager started giving me bad reviews even when I am actually not working at all and any of my previous feedback was always positive. A friend of mine told me, this is a process they start when I am going to get fired so a case against me can be built. I asked my manager for feedback on his review and he never responded.





1- Should I continue pushing to clear my reviews?

2- Assuming I will get fired, is severance mandatory for a company? I was reading some internal documents and it doesn't specifically say severance will be mandatorily paid.

3- How do I ensure, I get paid the severance?

4- Any other suggestions for next steps?