Any thoughts?

One of my friends is considering transition from design role to failure analysis role and asked me for my opinion whether she is making a correct choice. I asked her some basic questions.

1. What is the role : Failure analysis in automotive

2. What is current role : Hardware design

3. What are Pro's : Location, Better Salary, Better position ( i deduced growth from her answers)

4. What are the Con's : she wont be able to design many circuits but will be able to perform FA on circuits or chips ( she seemed ok with it but confused)





As much as I wanted to help her, my thought process could be different than her. Hence thought of reaching out to you guys for better advice.