US/Canadian companies hiring in London?
I'm job-hunting right now and there's a big pay gap between your typical UK/EU companies and US/Canadian companies.
My problem: finding these high-paying US/Canadian companies to apply to. I've seen several but I'm sure I'm missing lots.
Which ones do you know?
Software Engineer
The one's I've come across: - Shopify - Okta - Big tech (Google, FB, Microsoft, Amazon) - Timescale - Jamstack companies: Netlify/Vercel/Gatsby - New Relic (though they don't pay that well for London) - Data Dog - InfluxData - 1Password - Algolia - Amplitude - Clearbit - Dapper Labs - Figma
