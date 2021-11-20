Sushi in
Annual Reviews?
How many companies actually do annual reviews and log the goals/achievements into an internal system? I just asked my software engineer friend at Google and apparently it's not a thing for them.
I talked with a mentor at my firm and apparently annual reviews don't even impact next year's total comp! It's all for me to "grow my career". But can't I just write it down on my own spreadsheet to keep track? I just feel bad for my manager because he's in charge of so many people and this process takes so much of his time and I think there are different ways for him to know what his employees are up to! (And I feel like I'm selling myself a little too much whenever I write these self-assessments.)
11
2396
Sort by:
breezySoftware Engineer
We have annual reviews and I think its good to keep a realistic pulse of your contributions. I also plan to have a separate conversation with my manager about a pay bump for my base salary given the crazy inflation this year. Everyone should at least ask for 6% and that's to stay the same given inflation
2
jinyung2Software Engineer
oh actually a really good point about raises in line with inflation, im sure some companies do CoL raises according to the data, but others might just do some flat % maybe?
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,314