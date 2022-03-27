System Design Interviews

I have a few onsite interviews coming in a few days and I was wondering how much of my time should be spent on Algo vs system design. I bought the grokking course and it looks like most of it is just answers to existing problems. I'm targeting SDE1 or SDE2 so I was wondering if grokking and youtube videos along with https://github.com/donnemartin/system-design-primer#study-guide would be enough. Would appreciate if people can share their system design or other helpful study materials.