System Design Interviews
I have a few onsite interviews coming in a few days and I was wondering how much of my time should be spent on Algo vs system design. I bought the grokking course and it looks like most of it is just answers to existing problems. I'm targeting SDE1 or SDE2 so I was wondering if grokking and youtube videos along with https://github.com/donnemartin/system-design-primer#study-guide would be enough. Would appreciate if people can share their system design or other helpful study materials.
lotr87Software Engineering Manager
If you're looking to come in at a higher level, this guide is helpful: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ckl5roGhYkZAEBfaJHZT_-80upmhfzBZWAGmXvPJd3U/edit#
5
