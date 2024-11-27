Kangiten in
Interview with Geico
Can someone help me by providing some advice or materials to prepare for GEICO coding and behavioral interviews
helluvaguyProduct Manager
People are overconfidently going into interviews focused on the technical skills side but not paying attention to how they talk about their past experiences in behavioral interviews. If it helps, I had tremendous success with behavioral interviews by prepping with 9to5Cards Behavioral Interview Deck https://www.amazon.com/Behavioral-Interview-Flash-Cards-Deck/dp/B0CKLRLP7P/
KangitenSoftware Engineer
Oh, yes you are actually right. I think this would be super useful to me. I will look at it up.
Thank you for taking time to reply to my post.
