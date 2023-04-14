bhrt in
Meta focusing on AI
It looks like a hard turn by Meta. Just a couple of years ago they were trying to create a whole new world with Metaverse. Now they're also running after AI like the rest of the world. That's strange as last year they laid off a lot of brilliant data scientists. In today's QA, they again focused immensely on AI. But the truth will be revealed next week if they protect the Machine Learning Engineers and Data Scientists or not.
XavierProfData Scientist
Did Meta have an all hands or something today talking about this?
1
QlbX80Data Scientist
Yep
1
