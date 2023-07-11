Product Design Referral

Hey guys!





My first time posting. Unfortunately, I was affected by the mass tech layoffs and have been out of work since the beginning of April.





I'm looking for a referral for a Product Designer position. I have 10+ yrs of experience, and hoping to target $175-$200k (I own a home in Seattle). My last TC was $275k (base was $195k), but that's not necessary.





Any help would be appreciated as I have filled out almost 1,400+ applications and have only had less than 15 contacts from those.