Product Design Referral

Hey guys!
My first time posting. Unfortunately, I was affected by the mass tech layoffs and have been out of work since the beginning of April.
I'm looking for a referral for a Product Designer position. I have 10+ yrs of experience, and hoping to target $175-$200k (I own a home in Seattle). My last TC was $275k (base was $195k), but that's not necessary.
Any help would be appreciated as I have filled out almost 1,400+ applications and have only had less than 15 contacts from those.
ZTrope90Product Designer
I don't have any referrals available but am happy to help take a look at your resume or something and see if I can provide and tips/insight there.
