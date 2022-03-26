19g6xkw1caynf in
TPM: Eng Mgr or Scrum Master?
I applied for a TPM role whose job description includes the following (see screenshot). The Qualifications make this role seem like a Scrum Master/Agile Coach. The Responsibilities make this role seem like a Program Manager. Those are two completely different roles.
Despite having a scrum certification, as a TPM, I expect that I will be participating in a functional Agile process the same way a PM or EM would. I'm not here to hold people's hands while they learn how to groom stories. And if an org needs that, that fine, but that's not a TPM. That's an Agile coach.
Do you agree, or am I overreacting?
If you have already applied do attend the interview and share the feedback. Yes, you are right but that's the reality. I have seen quite a few job openings like these. They are a mix of Scrum/Project/Program Manager. There is no "T" involved but it's cool to have "TPM" instead of "PM" :) On second thought "T" might be implicit since its TPM role. :)
3
