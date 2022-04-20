How does Google hire anyone ?

I love google as a customer and I have been trying to work for Google for 12 years now. But no matter what I do, I just cant get Google to move quickly in the hiring process.

First some data

First role- 2009 May - 9 ish interviews distributed over 2 months. 4 months later I got a rejection at which point I had already joined another FANG<

Second role - 2015 June- Team screen positive. Then I waited. And waited. In between another FANG made a great offer and I joined them. In December 2015 (yes really 6 months later) Google reached out to say they had found a interested team. Had to turn them down.

Third role - 2021 April - Team screen positive. Waiting again. In August I joined a startup.

Fourth role - 2022 April - Team screen positive. Waiting again for 3 weeks ...





Given companies are going from first contact to offer in a matter of weeks if not days, how does Google ever hire anyone ! Are there any tips and tricks that you have found to make Google hire sooner ?





I have always been upfront with the recruiters about other companies that I am interviewing with, what stage each of them are in etc. It doesnt seem to matter to Google.