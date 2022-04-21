Want to help a future programmer?

I’ve “adopted” a high school student for one week, he is from the high school I graduated from in East LA. Me & my wife are hosting him here in Seattle to tour the city and visit some tech companies since he is super interested in computers/tech/code/gaming.

Sadly I personally know the school and community where he comes from, and I know that they don’t have the best support or resources, which means most kids end up in the streets or chasing the unknown; if it wasn’t for “spring break adoption” this kids don’t get much attention or guidance towards their future. Would love to hear any feedback or possible connections.

Today we got to tour Microsoft and hear about what does it take to be a software engineer at Microsoft.

Long shot but… do any of you work in a tech company in Seattle? 👨🏽‍💻