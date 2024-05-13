💳 Best Credit Cards after doing hours of research

I've spent hours researching credit cards. Sharing my set-up so that you can save time and money.





tl;dr: Bank of America cards are the best. They give the highest benefits of any card consistently and as cash-back so you don't have to worry about points lock in. 2.62% cash back on everything. Min balance required in BofA to qualify for this tier of rewards. Tech people will likely qualify.









BofA Cash Rewards card:

Groceries / wholesale clubs like Costco (3.5% cashback) - better than Costco's own card.

Gas (5.25% cashback) - This is a customizable category. I chose Gas but you could choose online shopping, travel, etc.





After above is exhausted (max $2500 purchases each quarter) then Costco card better for Gas.









BofA Premium rewards:

Travel / Dining (3.5% cashback)

All other purchases: (2.62% cashback) - This is the real killer. Unheard of rate.









Note that all these reward rates assume you're a Platinum Honors client with BofA. That means you have $100k across all accounts. That's pretty high for a lot of people. The trick here is to consolidate everything including investment accounts into BofA. Merrill Edge (BofA's stock platform) balances count towards this $100k. I've moved over my 401k, IRA, etc. over and that helps me qualify.





That's all folks - happy to hear feedback / what others are doing!