💳 Best Credit Cards after doing hours of research
I've spent hours researching credit cards. Sharing my set-up so that you can save time and money.
tl;dr: Bank of America cards are the best. They give the highest benefits of any card consistently and as cash-back so you don't have to worry about points lock in. 2.62% cash back on everything. Min balance required in BofA to qualify for this tier of rewards. Tech people will likely qualify.
BofA Cash Rewards card:
Groceries / wholesale clubs like Costco (3.5% cashback) - better than Costco's own card.
Gas (5.25% cashback) - This is a customizable category. I chose Gas but you could choose online shopping, travel, etc.
After above is exhausted (max $2500 purchases each quarter) then Costco card better for Gas.
BofA Premium rewards:
Travel / Dining (3.5% cashback)
All other purchases: (2.62% cashback) - This is the real killer. Unheard of rate.
Note that all these reward rates assume you're a Platinum Honors client with BofA. That means you have $100k across all accounts. That's pretty high for a lot of people. The trick here is to consolidate everything including investment accounts into BofA. Merrill Edge (BofA's stock platform) balances count towards this $100k. I've moved over my 401k, IRA, etc. over and that helps me qualify.
That's all folks - happy to hear feedback / what others are doing!
2% Daily Cash back if you tap to pay, 1% if you swipe the card.