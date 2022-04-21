19g615l26kvhsk in
Benefits: Remote vs. On-site
I think the time has come to group benefits based on remote vs. on-site, to help better understand the "Estimated Total Value (ETV)".
I think benefits available to all (remote AND on-site) should have its own ETV, as I'm sure most people would appreciate help weighing the benefits of remote work.
Thoughts?
6ym891ukphg5xkqSoftware Engineer
Totally agree, should see them divided by office only vs universally applicable. I also think benefits change by location too, so that'd be cool to track
2
19g615l26kvhskTechnical Program Manager
Would also be helpful for individuals outside the USA if 'health insurance' was split out.
