SpaceX Engineering Offer

I have been offered a position as a chemical engineer in SpaceX's Starlink program and its hard to know if this is a wise move, in comparison to an offer I received as an entry level engineer with Rio Tinto in more traditional heavy industry. I interned at Tesla, Rio, and at a couple chemical startups. Any thoughts on the kind of career opportunities I would be qualified for after a stint at SpaceX?
SpaceX
Starlink Engineer
Austin, TX or Hawthorne, CA
Total per year
$216K
Level
Entry
Base
$96K
Total stock grant
$110K
Bonus
$10K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
2 Years
Rio Tinto
Graduate Chemical Engineer
Salt Lake City, UT
Total per year
$99.5K
Level
Entry
Base
$84.5K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$15K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
2 Years
Schlumberger
Wireline Engineer
Northern Alaska
Total per year
$102K
Level
Entry
Base
$89K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$13K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
2 Years
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I think it probably comes down to what you prefer to work on and what kind of culture you like best. SpaceX definitely carries greater name recognition, but obviously has a bit of a negative reputation for their work culture.
