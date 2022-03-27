skycomputer in
Instacart slashes its valuation by 40% to $24B
Instacart intentionally cut its valuation by 40%, does this mean private markets are overvalued right now? Are we due for a correction? They say that this decision to lower the valuation will actually allow them to attract more talent
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-03-25/instacart-slashes-its-valuation-by-almost-40-to-24-billion
PayPalSoftware Engineer at PayPal
TBH . It’s happening with most people who joined pandemic boom companies in the middle of pandemic. Public or Private. People Joined PayPal at 280-300 only to see it drop to 110 now. It’s a 60% Drop
They haven’t topped our equity but are going to offer refreshers at the new valuation.