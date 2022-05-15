How to deal with major compensation increase

So I'm going to be starting a new job soon where my TC is nearly triple of what I currently make. Nice problem to have, right?





This will be the first time I've had a job that has a cash sign on bonus or that provides RSUs. I'm expecting come next April, I will actually owe taxes this time. More money, more problems.





It's also the middle of the year so I'm going to be switching insurance in the middle of the year. Not sure how that's gonna work with deductibles and flex spending account...





Any advice for me from those of you who have gone through something similar, or have been living the high comp life for a while?