undertone in  
Software Engineer  

Want an unfair advantage in your tech career? Consume content meant for other roles

"In my opinion, one of the greatest tools to gain competitive advantage in a tech career is hidden in plain sight: it’s the wealth of information out there made for people in roles you work with."


Read here: https://matthewgrohman.substack.com/p/want-an-unfair-advantage-in-your

Matthew’s Substack | Matthew Grohman | Substack

Matthew’s Substack | Matthew Grohman | Substack

Subscribe for thoughts on on engineering leadership, game development, and living in Las Vegas. Click to read Matthew’s Substack, by Matthew Grohman, a Substack publication. Launched 8 days ago.

matthewgrohman.substack.com
2
1929
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer  
This was something I had to realize after coming to a startup from a FAANG company. I got overwhelmed pretty quickly after having to handle so many different things at the same time, but I realized it gave me so much more context for the things I was working on and I could implement changes that would be meaningful in multiple areas.
2

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,447