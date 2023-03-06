undertone in
Want an unfair advantage in your tech career? Consume content meant for other roles
"In my opinion, one of the greatest tools to gain competitive advantage in a tech career is hidden in plain sight: it’s the wealth of information out there made for people in roles you work with."
madscienceSoftware Engineer
This was something I had to realize after coming to a startup from a FAANG company. I got overwhelmed pretty quickly after having to handle so many different things at the same time, but I realized it gave me so much more context for the things I was working on and I could implement changes that would be meaningful in multiple areas.
