Project/Program Management possible opportunities

Hi, I've more than 15 years of experience working within different industries, starting my work within engineering research, design and development to project management. Last few (5+) years I've been managing multiple projects and programs, working for local companies within the electrical and electronics industry like batteries manufacturing and now managing projects for MedTrch startup within the healthcare/medical device industry.

I was wondering what possible opportunities can I explore in the project / program management within the tech industry going forward?

Any recommendations or advice would be helpful.












