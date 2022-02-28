Google is terminating contractors in Russia

The sanctions on Russia are also extending into employment from large tech companies. Google among several others has just started to terminate Russian contractors.

Personally, it feels a bit unfair to punish regular people for the actions of a government, but at the same time I can see how Google might want to get ahead of the bad press and media hits.





If you have any Russian employees, how's your company responding? Conversely, I know many many startups and big companies have teams in Ukraine, what's your company doing for workers there?





https://twitter.com/GergelyOrosz/status/1498267894475538441