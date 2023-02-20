Professional Portfolios

buildingandleading in
I have been applying to jobs with customized resumes and cover letters, writing recruiters and hiring managers, etc. but struggling to get my next job!
Curious if anyone has found any luck creating a work portfolio? And if so, how did they go about this?
bringeeRecruiter
I'd say it depends on the job you're aiming for. What kind of jobs are you applying for/looking for? A portfolio for a designer or engineer makes sense, but otherwise it can be laborious and turn a recruiter off from looking if it doesn't make sense.
buildingandleading
Got it. I am looking at Senior Product Manager roles. What do you mean by if it doesn't make sense?
