Is SWE at a trading firm only worth it if you go to top firms?
It seems like the massive TC that people talk about for SWEs in trading firms is only for the top firms (JS, HRT, Citadel...) and even 2nd tier firms (IMC, DRW, 2s) are far more tame with their pay.
SkalorpSoftware Engineer
idk what the SWE TC is, but quant at those “2nd tier” places (not really second tier from a wall street perspective, just for eng salaries) new grads are still making like 400k which i wouldn’t really call tame
mriceComputer Science at Cornell University
even if SWE is at that level, I am under the impression that a lot of that number just comes from sign on and so recurring (plus bonus) is a bit lower
