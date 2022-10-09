Why I Became a Security Engineer 🔐 as An Aspiring Software Engineer 💻

A year ago, I announced I got a job as a security engineer. I got asked what happened to my goal of being a software engineer? Now, I've been asked what made me switch from being a security engineer to a software engineer? Well, nothing changed since the beginning. My plan was always to become a software engineer.





I had other software engineer offers but chose to join Amazon as a security engineer. It was a better learning opportunity and I was confident I'd be able to switch in the future. My ideal timeline was a year but I considered the job hunt might take 2 years to land a role in a big tech company. I was specifically aiming for a big tech company for a few reasons. Overall, I was pretty picky and tried to plan ahead as far as I could.





This article is packed with info so grab a snack🍿. I go over all my offers I received in my 2020-2021 job hunt and talk more about money 💵. I hope this is insightful for anyone considering switching into software engineering.





I've learned throughout this that, sometimes to reach a destination, you have to take a few detours.





