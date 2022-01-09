Mi Nguyen in
Bootcamp Grad
Hi guyz , i have a question, i gonna graduate from the bootcamp the end of jan this year, do you know the salary starting for bootcamp grad. Also, im curious is there a big salary different between boodcamp grad and CS degree grad.
MuscatSoftware Engineer
there is no salary cap for bootcamp grad. As long as you can prove your skills as a developer, you can get most roles. There are some companies that are more traditional and only want college grads for their entry level positions though. Your starting salary will depend on the company and location mostly. Check out the salaries here: https://www.levels.fyi/comp.html?track=Software%20Engineer&search=new%20grad
Nguyenmi18Computer Science
thanks for the info :)
