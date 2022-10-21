dadesiguy in
Amazon ghosting - What to do?
I am a SDE with two years of experience in candidacy for vacancy at Amazon EU. I passed the OA and Phone Screening with flying colours but it has been more than 2 weeks since I heard back from anyone at Amazon following my Virtual Onsites. Emailed recruiter poc once and no response, the job post says under consitetation. What should I do?
For those who want to know my interview experience:
OA: Got two standard two pointer problems. Passed all the testcases quite easily.
Phone Screening: A lot of leadership principle questions + Stack question (If you've been a CS student, you know which one 🙃) + Some OS related questions.
Onsites: A lot (a lottttt) of leadership principle questions and;
2 coding rounds, one working on finding trail problem, the other with DFS through decision graphs.
1 behavioral round.
1 OS round, A lot of linux based questions.
6
1806
Sort by:
jassywhoSolution Architect at Amazon
You probably didn’t pass if it’s been this long.
dadesiguySoftware Engineer
I got a response on they're "still waiting for open job" and I don't understand what it means.
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482