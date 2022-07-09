718poe509 in
Bill Gates's resume is actually kinda stacked
Did you guys see it yet? I feel like you can smell the paper in the photo 😂
https://theprint.in/economy/bill-gates-shares-his-five-decade-old-resume-on-linkedin-says-yours-better-than-mine/1021548/
New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): If you are struggling in compiling a perfect resume, then global business tycoon Bill Gates could boost your morale. The business tycoon-cum-philanthropist on Friday took to Linkedin to share his resume from his college days back in 1974. Back then, he was enrolled at Harvard College. While sharing the […]
19g6tl431xwd4Software Engineer
He thought it would make us feel better. It's not clear why.
1
