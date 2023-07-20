PirateKing in
How to start my internship search and resume building
I am going to attend stevens institute of technology( NJ ) this fall for MS in CS. I have worked as an intern at a startup in india primarily on reactjs for an year. I have some knowledge in php and nodejs as well.
I need suggestions on how do I start my preparation for an internship and also a full time job.
What kind of projects do I put on my resume to get shortlisted for those interviews?
Thank you!
Ps: I fly to the US this august and classes start sept 1st.
Any projects that showcase your skill with relevant coding languages. Your best bet will be to work with your school and any guidance counselors on how to set yourself up for success there.
