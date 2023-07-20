How to start my internship search and resume building

I am going to attend stevens institute of technology( NJ ) this fall for MS in CS. I have worked as an intern at a startup in india primarily on reactjs for an year. I have some knowledge in php and nodejs as well.

I need suggestions on how do I start my preparation for an internship and also a full time job.

What kind of projects do I put on my resume to get shortlisted for those interviews?





Thank you!





Ps: I fly to the US this august and classes start sept 1st.



