Another round of Salesforce layoffs
Looks like Salesforce is having another round of layoffs.
Sales teams have been primarily hit just two days after closing their end of fiscal year. From what I understand, whether a sales rep did or didn't hit their numbers didn't seem to matter.
Severence seems to be good, but the approach still feels brutal.
kalkaresoaajkarTechnical Program Manager
If it ever needed reiterating - your employer isn't your family. These days you're not even as good as your last quarter
