Big 4 Tech Strategy Manager pivoting to FAANG
Hi Levels Community,
I am a Manager at a big 4 consulting firm, having specialized in IT for my 3 years with the firm (2 years SA, 1 year M). I've led multiple ERP implementations (SAP, D365) for F100 clients and have significant experience communicating effectively with client and firm leadership. I have an MBA from an entrepreneurship focused, smaller school and ~6 years' working experience.
I hope to pivot to industry, specifically FAANG + Microsoft + other top tech), by way of a Program Manager role. I've tapped my 1st and 2nd degree network and have gotten referrals across a few great companies, but applications so far have yielded no results. Specifically, I've been ghosted by Netflix and have been removed from further consideration for four roles at Google over several months (internal referrals for both companies).
Does anyone have any advice about how I might be able to crack the code and at least get in the door to interview?
Thanks to all for being a great collective resource to so many. I'm open to network/connect! Please let me know any thoughts in the comments.
How does your resume look? Wondering if maybe your consulting work isn't translating quite right to tech, making it offputting for recruiters. It's also probably worth noting that recruiting in general tends to be slow in the winter months, so it could also be a factor of luck/timing right now. I expect more activity/hiring towards end of feb and into march
