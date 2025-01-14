Big 4 Tech Strategy Manager pivoting to FAANG

Hi Levels Community,





I am a Manager at a big 4 consulting firm, having specialized in IT for my 3 years with the firm (2 years SA, 1 year M). I've led multiple ERP implementations (SAP, D365) for F100 clients and have significant experience communicating effectively with client and firm leadership. I have an MBA from an entrepreneurship focused, smaller school and ~6 years' working experience.





I hope to pivot to industry, specifically FAANG + Microsoft + other top tech), by way of a Program Manager role. I've tapped my 1st and 2nd degree network and have gotten referrals across a few great companies, but applications so far have yielded no results. Specifically, I've been ghosted by Netflix and have been removed from further consideration for four roles at Google over several months (internal referrals for both companies).





Does anyone have any advice about how I might be able to crack the code and at least get in the door to interview?





Thanks to all for being a great collective resource to so many. I'm open to network/connect! Please let me know any thoughts in the comments.