FjRq44 in
Data Engineer looking to figure out what next
My employer was new to the cloud when I joined 3 years ago; and have built/maintained pipelines that replicate data, archive change history, etc, plus support others in deployment of projects. I use Python and SQL, and my company uses Snowflake, AWS, dbt, etc. I want to switch to a new technical role, but I am not sure what that would be.
How would working as a software engineer be different from data engineering? What would it take for a person of my skills to become a SWE?
p.s. I am not an engineer by education, my skills are mostly self taught.
4
2680
Sort by:
arfinatorData Engineer
In my experience through reorgs and different shifts in companies, software engineering does way more programming than DEs; where as the DE is the jack of all trades and master of none. Software engineers strictly focus on helping other business units with their code and platform code-writing. Some platform "writing" that you could expect is Terraform and K8s.
FjRq44Data Engineer at PACCAR
Interesting; I’ve been doing plenty of Terraform due to AWS deployments. Haven’t worked on Kubernetes though
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482