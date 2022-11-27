Data Engineer looking to figure out what next

My employer was new to the cloud when I joined 3 years ago; and have built/maintained pipelines that replicate data, archive change history, etc, plus support others in deployment of projects. I use Python and SQL, and my company uses Snowflake, AWS, dbt, etc. I want to switch to a new technical role, but I am not sure what that would be.





How would working as a software engineer be different from data engineering? What would it take for a person of my skills to become a SWE?





p.s. I am not an engineer by education, my skills are mostly self taught.