RichNinja in
Paid Tests for C++
Hi,
Is there a website where I can schedule paid online tests to gauge my C++ coding skills for job interviews and keep my preparation on track? Any resources would be useful. There are no tests on leetcode.
Thanks
Archak
Thanks for sharing your wisdom, very useful!
Interview Kickstart also has some times tests in between their curriculum. But the focus of their company is not cpp but rather Interview preparation.
Although I believe you could treat leetcode questions as timed tests or maybe even participate in their contests.