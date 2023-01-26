RichNinja in  
Paid Tests for C++

Hi,


Is there a website where I can schedule paid online tests to gauge my C++ coding skills for job interviews and keep my preparation on track? Any resources would be useful. There are no tests on leetcode.


Thanks

Archak

hereformillionSoftware Engineer at Microsoft 
You can do mock interviews on websites like Interview Kickstart or interviewing.io

Interview Kickstart also has some times tests in between their curriculum. But the focus of their company is not cpp but rather Interview preparation.


Although I believe you could treat leetcode questions as timed tests or maybe even participate in their contests.
RichNinjaMechanical Engineer  
Thanks for sharing your wisdom, very useful!

