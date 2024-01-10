Hunter in
Career advice
Hello everyone I'm currently a sophomore student at one of the CSU studying computer science. I feel like I'm lost. I'm worried about my future as my friends chose their career in cs while I'm unable to figure out what should I do? Also my roommate is a graduate and watching him struggle finding a full time job makes me feel stressed. I do not want to be in that situation. I'm seeking some advice on what career path I should use. I've watched a bunch of tutorial career advice and all and I'm frustated that should I learn everything?
Please help choose my career path. I feel like I'm way behind other CS students as they have two previous internships and a offer for this summer.
Thank you so much!!
7
3377
Sort by:
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer
Not clear what you're really worried about or what you're looking for. CS is still an excellent and growing field. We're in a bit of market turbulence right now but I think early this year things will recover a lot more. Companies are starting to pick up hiring again and I think you'll be OK as long as you're motivated and put in the effort.
6
Heath1912Computer Science
Thank you!
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482