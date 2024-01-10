Hello everyone I'm currently a sophomore student at one of the CSU studying computer science. I feel like I'm lost. I'm worried about my future as my friends chose their career in cs while I'm unable to figure out what should I do? Also my roommate is a graduate and watching him struggle finding a full time job makes me feel stressed. I do not want to be in that situation. I'm seeking some advice on what career path I should use. I've watched a bunch of tutorial career advice and all and I'm frustated that should I learn everything?





Please help choose my career path. I feel like I'm way behind other CS students as they have two previous internships and a offer for this summer.





Thank you so much!!