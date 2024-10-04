andhrosmxh in
Startup offer negotiation
I've been talking with a post-seed startup company about joining them as a founding engineer. I think I'm going to get an offer, but I've only ever worked in big tech, and I have no idea what my offer should look like/how much I should ask for (cash & stock)
They've recently raised a few million (and turned down more), and the product seems fantastic so I have confidence that they'll be successful or at least be around medium-term.
Hoping I could get some guidance.
4 YOE, front-end/full stack. TC $170k
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
Startups are tricky because the equity could end up being worth nothing and it could also end up being the reason why you create generational wealth lol. That being said, what level are you currently at in big tech and where are you located? A TC of 170k would be about the median for SWEs across the US, but I'm not sure if you can expect the startup to compensate you as well as big tech, at least in their base salary.
4
