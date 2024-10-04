Startup offer negotiation

I've been talking with a post-seed startup company about joining them as a founding engineer. I think I'm going to get an offer, but I've only ever worked in big tech, and I have no idea what my offer should look like/how much I should ask for (cash & stock)





They've recently raised a few million (and turned down more), and the product seems fantastic so I have confidence that they'll be successful or at least be around medium-term.





Hoping I could get some guidance.





4 YOE, front-end/full stack. TC $170k