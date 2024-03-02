sibi242 in
Internship in 1 year, possible?
I'm a non-math/coding/CS person seeking an intern/entry-level role within 1 year.
Which offers faster entry and better growth potential:
a) Data Scientist/Analyst, or
b) Software Engineering?
Thanks!
sean0xdevSoftware Engineer
Option A is faster, Option B is the one with growth potential. Should be noted tho that both options are next to impossible, if you’re a non cs/math person. These jobs already have 1000+ applicants per job of people who ARE cs/math, people who already have experience. It’s really wishful thinking that you could teach yourself this stuff in a year, never mind actually get hired. Not trying to be mean, it’s just the state of the industry.
sibi242Data Scientist
Thanks mate, any other options that's fast and pays decent?
