sibi242  
Data Scientist  

Internship in 1 year, possible?

I'm a non-math/coding/CS person seeking an intern/entry-level role within 1 year.


Which offers faster entry and better growth potential:


a) Data Scientist/Analyst, or

b) Software Engineering?


Thanks!

sean0xdev  
Option A is faster, Option B is the one with growth potential. Should be noted tho that both options are next to impossible, if you’re a non cs/math person. These jobs already have 1000+ applicants per job of people who ARE cs/math, people who already have experience. It’s really wishful thinking that you could teach yourself this stuff in a year, never mind actually get hired. Not trying to be mean, it’s just the state of the industry.
sibi242  
Thanks mate, any other options that's fast and pays decent?

