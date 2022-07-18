undertone in
Do you code everyday at your job?
I'm curious to hear how many software engineers actually code everyday. Are there days where you just discuss things or simply do nothing?
j80f3KsXnbxqBackend Software Engineer
Do people code every day? I code every week, but I can't see coding 40+ hours a week. People who say that on YouTube are lying like crazy. Healthy amount would be 15-25 hrs imo. Even that might be the max for someone who enjoys coding. Now if the question was, do you look at code everyday at your job, the answer is yes, 90% looking at code.
