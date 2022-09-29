tumreferral in
Looking for (Google) Referrals
Hi levels.fyi community,
I am a German student at the Technical University of Munich (TUM), currently working on my master thesis and looking for a software engineering job for early 2023.
I am particularly interested in Google in Munich and would like to start here as a New Grad (or go the internship route) but am open to all kinds of offers.
What I have to offer: Very good grades in an exclusive study program, a few standout projects/awards on my CV, some internship experience at a large tech company, and rock-solid LC skills.
I would be very grateful if any of you could give me some help in my job search and am happy to share more details/my CV on a private channel.
Send me an email: levelsfyireferral@gmail.com
Thank you!
HFh9jNBqFrontend Software Engineer
Just some advice on referrals: if you don’t actually know anyone at Google, then being referred by an employee isn’t actually going to help much. Your application isn't that much better than simply applying directly via careers webpage. Why? Because as part of Google’s referral process, employees are asked how well they know the personal they are referring. When referring employees select “I don’t actually know this person”, it effectively discounts the referral altogether.
HFh9jNBqFrontend Software Engineer
The only benefit that comes from being referred by a random employee would be that referred candidates get flagged to the top of the queue so theoretically they get their resumes reviewed slightly faster. But again, that doesn't mean much if your resume in and of itself isn't a strong one. Given what you shared here, I'd consider making some organic connections online via twitter or linkedin and try to get on Lunchbox for 1-1 calls in addition to this. It's tough and you have to exhaust every option!
