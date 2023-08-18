The1Thoughtfull in
Goggle GCP is the worst organization I have ever worked for
Juat leaving this here as I know many may use this forum to learn more about or evaluate a certain company during their job search.
Google portrayes a public image as a great place to work, amazing benefits, perks, etc... however, its all a facade under covers. Now although I can't speak for Google as a whole, I will relate this to GCP. It is by far the absolute worst organization to work for, their lack of process and antiquated ways of doing things, home built system to perform industry level services and significant lack of basic process and non maintained documentations, lead to consistent challenges that take 5x longer for even the simplest task to be done. Lackluster leadership trying to rebrand as a consulting organization with zero consulting background or people leading teams that have never even seen how a consulting organization works. Nothing but pointing fingers and constant blame with zero ownership or accountabikity, and an inability to trust anyone and constant watching over your shoulder, supersedes any benefit. I don't often oost but felt this needed to be said wanted to put and make those considering GCP aware.
GCP is like a baby trying to run before ever taking its first step. You will experience constant failures, demoralization, disrespect, and overall dissatisfaction, with little to almost no management support. Individuals get moved "promoted" into leadership roles that never have had the experience of managing a single person. People responsibility is not something you get thrown into, it"s a privilege that you have to earn and represent well. The work environment is constant cut throat, causing people to be pitted against each other versus team driven efforts, that should lead to the same objectives; customer satisfaction! Its pure Toxic... The professional services organization is more focused on their egos and authority of demand versus doing what is right for the customer or working with others to drive success collectively. Almost no collaboration and significant lack of handoff between teams that are assigned to the same project that makes GCP look ridiculous in front if its customers, causing constant rework and over delivery with negative CSAT. Yet, this being so obvious, the focus is more on who is better than the next and who can I step on to grow. The priorities are completely off. I now understand why the leverage of so many third-party partners, and why customers directly told me they prefer partners over professional services, It's an unsustainable model that I believe is only still in existence because of its name "Google".
I can't speak overall, but more than 95% of the management I've dealt with on a day-to-day basis are self centered, lack care for thier people nor back up their staff, just focused on their own personal objectives; to see how much light can be shined on them. This place by all means needs a complete overhaul.
Im not a disgruntled employess, just a disapponted manager who was sold a story in an oganization that was built on certain values and heavily promotes it during the interview, yet has forgotten those values.
I am looking for work effective immediatly, I can no longer stand on damaging my integratity and sucess of over 20 years because of a brand name, even if it is called "Google". If you are looking for self gratifying work ethics, a place to grow and be able to make an impact, stay mentally same and feel respected, do yourself a favor and look at other option really well before you decide to join Google. No company is perfect, I've been fortunate to have been part of many great globally large organizations during my career, but this place takes the cake on what a company should not ever represent.
Please feel free to share this story or DM me if you have any possible leads on new exec level opportunities. Thanks.
Nightly95
I know people are going to want to dismiss this as a tale of a disgruntled employee who didn't get what they wanted, but if you have never been in an organization like this, you probably wouldn't understand it. I went through the same thing with an org at Amazon and am completely unsurprised that CGP is similar. It starts at the top and you've seen countless efforts by Google to diminish their employee experience.
25
The1Thoughtfull
Thanks for your response. Yes I’m not a disgruntled employee and never was, on the contrary, I got what I prayed for and wanted which was to join Google. But the amount of toxicity quickly outweighed any of the benefits. The reality of everything I wrote is the facts and I’m sure that many on here that have read my post may work for GCP and can very likely relate but won’t admit in such a public forum. It truly hurts to have to be so open about a company that one can only dream of, but it had to be told and if it helps anyone, please take these words into consideration. Google by far is a great company, no doubt but part of the organization unfortunately has driven a very negative view to the brand. Every single customer I dealt with over the past couple years felt remorse or uneasy in dealing with GCP professional services or the consulting business due to prior experience or negative referrals. But I’ll just stop here as I don’t want to relight this post.
