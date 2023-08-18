Goggle GCP is the worst organization I have ever worked for

Juat leaving this here as I know many may use this forum to learn more about or evaluate a certain company during their job search.





Google portrayes a public image as a great place to work, amazing benefits, perks, etc... however, its all a facade under covers. Now although I can't speak for Google as a whole, I will relate this to GCP. It is by far the absolute worst organization to work for, their lack of process and antiquated ways of doing things, home built system to perform industry level services and significant lack of basic process and non maintained documentations, lead to consistent challenges that take 5x longer for even the simplest task to be done. Lackluster leadership trying to rebrand as a consulting organization with zero consulting background or people leading teams that have never even seen how a consulting organization works. Nothing but pointing fingers and constant blame with zero ownership or accountabikity, and an inability to trust anyone and constant watching over your shoulder, supersedes any benefit. I don't often oost but felt this needed to be said wanted to put and make those considering GCP aware.





GCP is like a baby trying to run before ever taking its first step. You will experience constant failures, demoralization, disrespect, and overall dissatisfaction, with little to almost no management support. Individuals get moved "promoted" into leadership roles that never have had the experience of managing a single person. People responsibility is not something you get thrown into, it"s a privilege that you have to earn and represent well. The work environment is constant cut throat, causing people to be pitted against each other versus team driven efforts, that should lead to the same objectives; customer satisfaction! Its pure Toxic... The professional services organization is more focused on their egos and authority of demand versus doing what is right for the customer or working with others to drive success collectively. Almost no collaboration and significant lack of handoff between teams that are assigned to the same project that makes GCP look ridiculous in front if its customers, causing constant rework and over delivery with negative CSAT. Yet, this being so obvious, the focus is more on who is better than the next and who can I step on to grow. The priorities are completely off. I now understand why the leverage of so many third-party partners, and why customers directly told me they prefer partners over professional services, It's an unsustainable model that I believe is only still in existence because of its name "Google".





I can't speak overall, but more than 95% of the management I've dealt with on a day-to-day basis are self centered, lack care for thier people nor back up their staff, just focused on their own personal objectives; to see how much light can be shined on them. This place by all means needs a complete overhaul.





Im not a disgruntled employess, just a disapponted manager who was sold a story in an oganization that was built on certain values and heavily promotes it during the interview, yet has forgotten those values.

I am looking for work effective immediatly, I can no longer stand on damaging my integratity and sucess of over 20 years because of a brand name, even if it is called "Google". If you are looking for self gratifying work ethics, a place to grow and be able to make an impact, stay mentally same and feel respected, do yourself a favor and look at other option really well before you decide to join Google. No company is perfect, I've been fortunate to have been part of many great globally large organizations during my career, but this place takes the cake on what a company should not ever represent.



