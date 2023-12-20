🌍 Exploring Exciting Opportunities in Dubai! 🌟

Hello Level.fyi Community,





I hope this post finds you well. I am a seasoned professional with over 8 years of hands-on experience in data-driven consultancy within the dynamic realm of Advertising. My expertise spans across Google Ads, Meta Ads, and Amazon Ads, coupled with a robust background in analytics for E-commerce.





I bring a wealth of experience from reputable organizations such as Reckitt, Amazon, and Axtria, where I've had the privilege of contributing to and navigating the ever-evolving landscape of digital marketing.





Education-wise, I am an alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, and I further honed my business acumen at the renowned London Business School.





I am currently exploring opportunities to bring my skills and insights to Dubai. My passion lies in leveraging data to drive strategic decision-making, optimize advertising campaigns, and elevate the performance of E-commerce platforms.





If you are aware of any exciting opportunities or if you believe that my skill set aligns with a potential opening in Dubai, I would greatly appreciate your insights and recommendations. I am open to connecting with professionals and organizations in the region to explore how my background and expertise can contribute to the success of a forward-thinking team.





Feel free to reach out or connect if you have any suggestions or if you'd like to discuss potential collaborations. Thank you for your time, and I look forward to connecting with this amazing community!



